Jerome Faltin Scheel was born to Christian John and Agnes Pauline (Friesenhahn) Scheel on November 15, 1930, in New Braunfels, Texas. He peacefully passed from this life at his home on June 23, 2021 at the age of 90.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 69 years, Anna Mae (Locke) Scheel. They were married May 14, 1952 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Scheel Peterson and Fay Dorsey and son-in-law, Jim Dorsey. Both from Houston, Texas. Two grandchildren, Alyssa Hartley and husband Danny and Christopher Cody Peterson. Four great grandchildren, DJ, Dillon, Cash Hartley and Gage Mendoza.
Jerome worked for Capital Cement and retired in 1995 and moved from Converse, Texas to his family farm in New Braunfels, Texas till his death. He served in the National Guard for three years and received his Honorable Discharge on December 19, 1951. He was a long time member of the Converse Volunteer Fire Department.
Jerry, as some of friends called him, enjoyed hunting and fishing . He also enjoyed working the farm after his retirement.
Special thanks to his amazing caregivers, April, Gloria & Arlene.
Visitation will be on 7/2/21 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with services to follow at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow in procession to Lone Oak Cemetery In Geronimo, Texas.
Commented