Juanita D (Voss) Seiler was born May 15, 1923 in New Braunfels, TX to Mr Herman and Mrs Ida Voss. She passed away on August 7, 2020. Juanita married Malford Seiler on August 6, 1938 and was married for nearly 72 years until Malford’s passing in 2010.
Juanita was loved by her children, Jerry (Danette) Seiler and Sherry (Bill) Toney. Juanita has 5 grand kids, Darrin (Melissa) Toney, Sean (Sarah) Toney, Nicole Tande, Jeff (Denise) Seiler, and Chris (Victoria) Seiler. She also adored her great grandkids, Kaden (Bekah), Erica, Hunter, Lindsey, Nathan, Kiki, Bella, Benson, Jaden, Jaxon, and Judson. She also had many nephews, nieces, cousins, great nephews and nieces, and great-great nephews and niece, and was especially close to niece Sandra (Ed) Stoneking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sister, her husband Malford, and her son-in-law Bill.
Juanita grew up in a simpler time on Voss Farms with no electricity and dirt floors. After getting married, she worked at Randolph Air Force Base as a Supervisor in Manpower. She loved to travel, going in the motorhome across the country with Malford and kids and in later years with grandkids in tow. Some of her favorite trips were to Colorado, Wyoming and a once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. She delighted in watching her grandkids in their activities. She cherished her great grandkids and loved spending time with her many friends and family playing cards and dominos.
A family graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, Thursday August 13th at 9am. Pallbearers will be Darrin Toney, Sean Toney, Jeff Seiler, Chris Seiler, Kaden Toney, Hunter Daly, Benson Toney, Jaden Seiler, Jaxon Tande, Nathan Harrison, and Judson Seiler.
The family would like to thank the care staff at Oak Tree Assisted Living in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Seiler Reunion Cemetery Association: C/O Sandra Stoneking, 1245 Hickory Forest, Seguin, TX 78155.
