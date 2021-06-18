Charles Ray Smith of San Marcos passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 82. Full obituary is pending.
Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
