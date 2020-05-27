Ms. Jimmie Hardeman Rollins, age 105, joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on May 16, 2020.
She was one of eight children born on September 16, 1914 in Caldwell County to the late Robert and Effie Doran Hardeman.
Jimmie worked as a nursing aid in the public health field. She was a lover of our Lord and will be missed by the many lives that she touched over her 105 years here on earth.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Hardeman of Seguin, sister, Clarice Wilson of New Braunfels and a host of nieces, nephews & cousins, and extended family.
Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Eric Q. Payne Sr. and assisted by Clarence Collins Jr. at 10:00 AM on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Chapel, and burial will follow at the Comal Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in Jimmie’s honor to the Bethel Pentecostal Church, 834 N. Guadalupe Street, Seguin, Texas 78155
