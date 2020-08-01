On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Julia “Marie” Allman passed away at the age of 96.
Marie was born on April 9, 1924, to A.C. and Alice Kreusler in New Braunfels. Marie enjoyed working many years at Paul Bruner’s in downtown New Braunfels before pursuing her favorite hobbies in retirement. She was an avid bunco player, loved arts and crafts and decorating for holidays, caring for her beloved dogs, and enjoyed watching the Spurs, Astros, and Cowboys.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Patricia Allman. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Krueger, son-in-law Walter Krueger, and was a loving Nana to grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on August 3rd and ceremony will be at 10AM on August 4th. Burial ceremony will be at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
