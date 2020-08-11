Janet F. Foerg, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on August 6, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born February 20, 1938, in Cibolo, Texas to Richard and Hedwig (Schumann) Friesenhahn.
Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years James Foerg; her son Steven Foerg and wife Yvonne of Seguin, and her daughters Elizabeth Burke and husband John of Austin, Sandra Brasseaux and husband Hubert of Houston, and Christine Goetz and husband Gerald of Corpus Christi; as well as 10 grandchildren, Colby Foerg and fiancé Renée, 1st Lt Eric Burke, U.S. Air Force and wife Lauren, Adam Burke, Michael Burke, Robert Brasseaux, Ryan Brasseaux, Sarah Brasseaux, Andrew Goetz, Christopher Goetz and Jacob Goetz. She is also survived by her siblings, Jane Tudyk, Alice Weiss, Loretta Kramm and Lorraine Hedges, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Hedwig Friesenhahn, and siblings, Marilyn Lander and Frederick Friesenhahn.
The Foerg family will receive family and friends for a visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 PM with a Rosary to follow beginning at 6:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janet’s name may be made to: St. Anne’s Christian Mothers Society in c/o Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130, or Spirit of Sharing (S.O.S.) Inc. Food Bank at P.O. Box 311032, New Braunfels, Texas 78131.
