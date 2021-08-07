Maria D. Biddulph was born to Antonio & Carmen (Gomez) Aparicio on July 22, 1959, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. She passed from this life on July 29, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 62.
She was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Aparicio; mother-in-laws, Marcia Mae Biddulph and Norma Alice Biddulph; brother-in-law, Javier and sister-in-law, Karen Joy Biddulph.
Survived by her loving husband, Kevin M. Biddulph; mother, Carmen Gomez Aparicio; son, Christopher Aparicio; grandchildren, Adrianna, Christopher, Jr., Christian, Isreal and Daniel; sister, Paz Aparicio and her children, Evelyn & Patricia; brothers, Roberto Aparicio & wife, Abi and their children Cindy and Roberto Aparicio, Jr., brother, Tony Aparicio & wife, Linda and their children, Mariana and Tony Aparicio, Jr., Vidal Aparicio and his son, Vidal Aparicio, Jr.; Tia Eva and her children, Leticia, Patricia, Clemente & Vicente and Patricia Lopez and her children Ramses, Davide & Jeniffer; Father-in-law, Robert D. Biddulph; brother-in-law, Robert A. Biddulph; sister-in-law, Lori Biddulph Taylor & husband, Kevin and her son, Zachary; brother-in-law, Jeff & wife, Beth and their three children, ex-daughter-in-law, Iesha Aparicio;; twenty-one additional nieces & nephews; two great-nieces & great-nephews; numerous other additional relative and dear friends. Her special pets awaited her in Heaven, Ringo, Tiger, Tigger and Pitney and her cat Momo survives her.
She came to the United States in 1977 and she and Kevin were married in 1982. After she became a citizen in 1984, she got her GED and then began college courses. Maria spent 7 years in the Food Service Industry, 8 years in manufacturing with Dell and 8 years in data entry of the Postal Service and Insurance Industry.
Maria was an outstanding housewife & mother to Christopher and was deeply involved in his schooling in detail. She taught sign language to his preschool class one day a week.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
A Special Note from her sister, Paz Aparicio, “I miss you very much my only sister, Love you, God be with you”!
