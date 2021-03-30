Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Edward Williams, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in New Braunfels at the age of 76.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blanco man violating no-passing zone dies in fiery head-on wreck
- Tornado, winds wreak havoc near Canyon Lake
- New Braunfels moves to steer shortcut-taking trucks off city streets
- Praise and protests for Comal ISD board over mask decision
- Veronica Ann Zavala
- Man’s long battle against COVID-19 turned into multiple hospital stays and strokes
- Bulky goods drop-off set for Saturday in New Braunfels
- Bond and capital projects keep crews working across New Braunfels
- W.E. “Bill” Brewer
- Onofre “Junior” Davila Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented