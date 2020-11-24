James Thomas Alston passed on November 12, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home. He was born in June of 1937 in Roswell, New Mexico to George and Pearl Alston. James joined the Air Force in 1955 and after basic training was sent to England, where he met the love of his life Pamela and married her in July of 1956. They had three children, Gary, Tammy, and Kathy. Throughout his military career, he spent many years overseas in Europe. He retired in 1980 after 23 years and moved to Ruidoso New Mexico where he started another career as a police officer. Due to health, they ended up moving to Texas in 2003. He is survived by his wife, his three children, and 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Alston and his amazing friends Fred and Carol Volquardsen. He was never happier than when he was with his grandchildren. He loved fixing things in the garage but his greatest love was his computer. After retirement, he spent many years writing a book about his family genealogy. He and his wife loved to travel, James has been to every state in the Union except Alaska. He was a good man, a good friend, and today we celebrate his life by memory. He will be buried at a later date in Fort Stanton, New Mexico.
