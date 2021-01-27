Irma Tamez Alvarado Moody was born September 8, 1944 in Alice, TX to Bernardo Ruiz Tamez and Guadalupe Gonzalez Martinez. Upon graduation in 1962 from William Adams High School she attended Texas Woman’s University in Denton, TX graduating in 1966. Irma continued her hard work and her love in education ultimately earning her master’s degree. She proudly completed her certifications in both Bilingual Education and Counseling.
Irma began her teaching career in San Diego, TX followed by a long tenure with the New Braunfels Independent School District at the elementary. She concluded her career as a loved counselor with the NBHS until her retirement.
Preceded in death by Joe Alvarado, beloved brothers Arnulfo and Rene Tamez, and her parents. She leaves behind Cecil Moody, Joseph and Doralisa Alvarado with grandchildren Jerika, Jelisa, Jesika and Shane McCafferty, Paul, Peyton, and great granddaughter Marianna. She will be greatly missed by her brothers Bernardo and David Tamez and wife Rachel and sister Anita and her husband Maris Stipnieks. She also left behind her much loved nieces and nephews in Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Massachusetts. As a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, will also be missed by many friends.
A Graveside Service will be held in her honor at 12:00 PM (Noon) on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
