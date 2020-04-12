Adolph “T.J.” Mendez IV, age 44 of New Braunfels, passed from this life on March 26, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Mendez of New Braunfels; sons, Diego Mendez (12), Eduardo Mendez (10) and Andres Mendez (9); daughter, Brenda Johnson & husband, Conner; children from a previous marriage, Alexandria Woodward and Gabrielle Woodward; parents, Adolph Mendez III; mother, Theresa Mendez; brother, James Mendez and sister, Stephanie Sundberg. TJ was born on November 01, 1975, in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Southside High School, class of 1994. He then pursued an associates degree and certificates in water engineering. TJ enjoyed his job at Southwest Engineers where he worked as a water technician engineer. One of TJ’s favorite hobbies was playing basketball whenever and wherever he could, over the last few years he played in a small league with his friends every Saturday at Gruene United Methodist. Basketball was a large part of his life that allowed him to meet and touch the lives of so many people. Among his hobbies, TJ loved jumping on the trampoline with his three boys and showing them new tricks. He also loved going to the movies and barbecuing for his family on the weekends. TJ was an active and dedicated member at Oakwood Church (along with his family), where he volunteered as a Sunday school teacher for a class of Kindergartners with his wife. His family will remember TJ as a kind, loving, patient, and incredibly silly person who loved big and loved well. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels. Please check website for updated information and to sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented