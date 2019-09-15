Deborah Ann Moeller passed away peacefully at her home overlooking Lake Travis in Austin, Texas on September 7, 2019. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas on April 23, 1958 to Noel and Barbara Zunker.
Deb lived in New Braunfels until she married Mark Moeller on the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands on September 22, 1983. After marriage, Deb and Mark resided in Seguin, Texas for 22 years where they raised their sons and were very involved in local service organizations and youth sports. In 2005, they moved to the Hill Country on the western edge of Austin to be close to where both of their sons then resided. There they enjoyed their grandchildren, the lake life, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband Mark Moeller, son Brandon Ullrich and wife Jenna, son Joseph Moeller, grandchildren Kensley Ullrich, Victoria Moeller, and Daxton Ullrich, sister Wendy Coleman and husband Ben, brother Steve Zunker and wife Cheryl, brother Michael Zunker and partner Kasey Davis, step-siblings Linda Mendez, Dan Lloyd and Deanna Govea, uncle Wayne Guenther and wife Kay, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless lifelong friends from all three Texas cities she lived in.
Her wishes were to be cremated, followed by a Celebration of Life service which will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78759, online at www.hospiceaustin.org/donation.
