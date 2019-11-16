John Embry Bevil, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019.
John was born on May 22, 1946 to Claude and Oleta Bevil in Alice, Texas prior to moving to Beeville, Texas during grade school. John was a graduate of the class of 1964 from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, where he was a standout athlete, particularly in baseball, leading the Beeville Trojans to a district title in 1964. He was later inducted into the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
John’s baseball prowess led him to Baylor University, where he was a scholarship student-athlete. Upon graduation in 1968, John was able to continue his baseball pursuit with a stint of minor league baseball in the Detroit Tigers farm system. Following his baseball career, John returned to Baylor University, where he earned his law degree from Baylor Law School in 1973 before moving to San Antonio as a practicing attorney. In 1988 John moved his young family to New Braunfels, where he opened up his own private practice, which has operated for the last 31 years.
John was an active member of First Baptist Church throughout his time in New Braunfels, where his passion for the Bible and the Gospel of Jesus Christ allowed him to teach an adult Bible Study class for the last 30 years. John was also highly involved in local youth sports, serving in both leadership roles and as a volunteer coach in support of his children’s pursuits. John enjoyed traveling and had a knack for adventure, but was always most at home in the company of his family, who he selflessly served and provided for. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, mentor, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Oleta Bevil; father-in-law Jack Scales. Survivors include his wife, Carri Bevil; children, Brad Bevil and wife Lesley, Ashley Head and husband Win, Cody Bevil, Embry Bevil, Farley Bevil; step-children Cade Mercer and Michaela Mercer; grandchildren Ava Head, Ayden Head, Kaleb Bevil, Eliza Bevil, Lydia Bevil; mother-in-law, Nona Kay Scales, sister-in-law Tambi Pahmeier and husband Gene and son Jonathan, as well as a host of friends.
John’s celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church, New Braunfels on Monday, November 18th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you direct donations to the furtherance of the spread of the Gospel to the nations by contributing to the International Missions Board through First Baptist Church New Braunfels.
