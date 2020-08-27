Herbert Lee Yarborough was born on May 16, 1927, in Boyd, Texas to Charles Don Yarborough and Berta Irene Arnett Yarborough and died at the age of 93 on August 13, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. Herbert was the oldest of four, followed by his younger brothers James, Charles, and Jerry Yaborough who have all preceded him in death. Herbert is also preceded by his wife, Anita Higgins Yarborough, his son Don Yarborough, and his son-in-law Tony (William Anthony) O’Neill. He is survived by his daughter Margie O’Neill and her sons, Patrick, Sean and Kevin O’Neill, and his daughter-in-law Robin Yarborough and her children, Amy Milian, Julie Corne, Ginger Helen, and Bart Yarborough. Herbert has also been blessed with twelve great-grandchildren.
Herbert worked throughout his high school years helping to support his family, graduating from San Jacinto High School, Houston, Texas in 1944. He then entered classes at the local junior college, while working at Hughes Gun Company. It was there that he met his future wife, Anita Annie Frieda Higgins, who was assigned to be his orientation guide at the company. Shortly after, Herbert joined the Navy and went to California for basic training. When he returned on leave, the couple was married in the Addicks Methodist church with signed parental permission as Herbert was still under the legal marriage age of 18.
After the war ended, Herbert and Anita were blessed with two children, Don and Margie, and he began his career working in several Gulf Coast chemical industrial plants. The family lived in the various cities of Pasadena, Texas City, and Dickinson, then ultimately in Baytown, where Herb was one of the first employees in the new company to Baytown, Bayer. Herbert and Anita retired at the end of a very successful career. Herb was smart to have their children early. Don and Margie left the house when Herb was only 40 years old. Thus they were free to thoroughly enjoy their golden years taking numerous trips around the world and spoiling their grandchildren. His family fondly remembers Herbert as being a generous, wise and loving man and is honored to call him Daddy and Gramps. Herbert will be put to rest Friday, August 21 at the Bear Creek Methodist Cemetery, Highway 6, Exit 151-1-10.
