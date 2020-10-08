Michael John Pipper (54) of Clarksville, IA passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home.
Michael was born in Meadville, PA to Patricia Anne and John Pipper on August 12, 1966. He grew up with his siblings Madeline Beth Pipper, Mary Jo Moore, Melissa Karen Stewart, and Robert Joshua Schmid. As a teen, Mike loved spending time with his best friend Eric Wright, playing basketball and listening to music. Michael is survived by his wife Stacie Pipper and their 3 children; son, Thomas Pipper; daughter, Katherine Kristine and Nakota Paul Conrad (and their daughter Magnolia Mae Pipper); and youngest son, Michael Alexander Pipper. Michael is also survived by his first wife, Sarah Robledo and their children: daughter, Victoria Shea and Jeromy Wuneburger (and their children Paul, Ethan, Lyla, Londyn, and Julie); daughter, Camrie Nichole Pipper and Benji Smith; daughter, Ashley Coren and Alex Eicher (and their children Jade and Levi); son, Matthew Eric Pipper and Ryaan Ventura.
Mike impacted the lives of many people who called him family and friend. The friends in Mike’s life were numerous. He loved people and was a stranger to no one. He took great pride in being well read and would often devour books faster than you could buy them. He had a life-long love affair with music, particularly classic rock. Bonus points if you can name the album. He excelled at the art of the deal and loved to bargain and use his salesmen skills. Michael took fashion cues from no one. His favorite color to wear was brown. He thought it looked sharp and to see him there with his goofy grin, you could not really argue. He was much loved and will be dearly missed.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the River City Vineyard. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made in support of The National Kidney Foundation.
Commented