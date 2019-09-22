Donald M. Bowen born July 4, 1934 in Albany, Texas went to be with the Lord September 16, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Civil Service at the V.A. Hospital in San Antonio Texas. Don owned a successful Lawn Care Service for 18 years. He also loved old Texas Swing music, Dallas Cowboys, his trees and life in general.
Preceded in death by mother Danner Williams, father Ernest Bowen, sister Bea Hodges, wife LaVerne Bowen.
Survived in life by W.H. “Dub” Bowen, son Mathew Bowen other children: Russell Cobb, Pam Cobb, Linda Drake, Peggy Whiten, Judy Pendergraft, 14 grand children, and 19 great grand children.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home and continue until 9:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
