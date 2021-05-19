On May 16th, 2021, my family and I were fortunate to be with our mother, Guadalupe H. Diaz, as she peacefully took her last breath and went to rest in the presence of our heavenly father.
Our Mom was born on August 14, 1931, in the small town of Lampazos, Neuvo Leon, Mexico. She was the oldest of 14 children and married our Dad, Felix Diaz (Pop) in 1958. Together they raised eight (8) children of their own. Mom and Pop moved to New Braunfels in the late 60s and were soon joined by several of Mom’s siblings who also made New Braunfels their home. Mom is survived by Felix Diaz (Pop), her eight children, Felix Fernando Diaz, Lucy Barboza, Paula Perez, Luis Manuel Diaz, Presciliano (Chachito) Diaz, Jesus (Yesi) Diaz, Marisela (Mari) Leyba, and Juan Jose Diaz. Mom is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five (5) remaining siblings, spouses and partners of her children, and a whole lot of nieces, nephews, and so on. What’s most interesting about our Mom was that despite being a grandmother, mother-in-law, and aunt, almost everyone only referred to her as “Mom”.
As much unconditional love as our Mom gave to her family, she really, really loved her ever-present other babies… Yes, I’m talking about her plants and flowers in her garden. There wasn’t ever a day when she wouldn’t go talk to her plants with the same sweet caring voice we’ll all miss. In addition, our Mom’s hugs were filled with kindness, comfort, compassion, empathy, and warmth. When our Mom would hug you, she would absorb all your pain, worry, and heaviness. Likewise, her hugs also shared your joy and happiness. We all felt her love and it’s no wonder why her garden was always full of life and color.
Our Mom’s heart was immeasurable. Her home was always open to any and everyone. Even when she didn’t have much, she always gave to those in need of help. No questions, no expectations, nothing but benevolence and grace.
Words cannot express or measure the void or sorrow that we feel. We are missing her so very much. Our Mom did leave us the beautiful gift of memories with her. So while there is sorrow in our hearts, we are also grateful to God for his blessings and for loaning us his angel for so many years.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery II on FM 482 in New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
