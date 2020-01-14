Nell Richardson Morgan, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Nell was born on November 19, 1931 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frederick D. Richardson and Emily Etheridge. She was the oldest of 3 children.
She worked for the American Cancer Society and a railroad company in Florida for many years. She married Dr Robert F Morgan and moved to New Braunfels from St Augustine, Florida in early 1972. She lived in New Braunfels for the last 48 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, dogs, and playing bridge. She was an active bridge player and became a Diamond Life Master. Nell will be most remembered for her promotion and dedication to the bridge community of New Braunfels. She not only taught bridge, but she directed and ran the NB Duplicate Bridge Club for many years. She is celebrated every year at our annual sectional.
Nell is survived by her sister, Joy R. Rampello of Temple Terrace Florida; son, Robert D. and his wife Lydia C. Morgan of Cypress Texas; granddaughters, Christine E. Morgan of Katy Texas and Janine L. Morgan of Austin Texas; and niece, Lori R. Harrison of Temple Terrace Florida.
An informal gathering will be held on February 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Unitarian Universalists Church at 135 Alves Lane in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Braunfels Library or the New Braunfels Humane Society in her honor. Library - https://www.nbtexas.org/508/NBPL-Foundation
Humane Society - http://www.hsnba.org/
