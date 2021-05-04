David Kopp of New Braunfels, Texas, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his wife and children, on April 23, 2021, due to complications from Alzheimer’s.
David was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on August 17, 1937, to Henry and Irene Kopp. He grew up in Plainfield, graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology and joined the United States Air Force. He earned a Master’s Degree and a Doctorate from the University of Kansas during his time in the Air Force and served for 23 years as a radiation biophysicist. After he retired from the Air Force, he became a professor in radiation biophysics at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He taught at UTHSC for 16 years before he retired once again and moved to New Braunfels, Texas.
David loved to golf and play tennis. He also played baseball for Stevens Instutute of Technology. In addition to sports, he enjoyed music, photography, art, nature and being with family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Claire; children, David Kopp and wife, Michelle, Denise Hubicsak and husband John, Michael Kopp and wife Michelle; eight grandchildren, Chris Kopp and wife Amanda Garza, Sydney Kopp and fiancé Zach Murphy, Alexandra McArthur and husband Jacob, Madison Hubicsak, Lily Kopp, Will Grossenbacher, Jack Grossenbacher, and Sophie Kopp; four great grandchildren, London Kopp, and Wayne, Boone and Beau McArthur.
A celebration of his life will be held for the family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, New Braunfels, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10167864 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented