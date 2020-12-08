B.R. Wood Jr. went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020, just 3 months after losing his precious wife of 58 years, Charlotte.
Born on January 9, 1936 in Pearsall Tx, he grew up in Floresville where he graduated high school and held the title of “Outstanding Back” for the Floresville Tigers.
He attended Texas A & I College in Kingsville before joining the United States Air Force. He proudly served our country for four years while stationed in Japan.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Kaye Wood, Brother - John Wood, Parents - Burton Ray Wood and Geneva Kaye Witzig Wood.
He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Wood (Roger Watson) of Geronimo, TX and Stefanie Taylor (Rick) of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Justin Hanz (Layne), Ryan Taylor (Katherine), Rayner Taylor (Odessa), Tanner Bankston, Kayla Arrington (Rae), and Johnathon Watson (Vanessa); great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aiden, Calin, Sofiya, Skylar, Allison, and Ryder; brother in law, Sidney Murray and niece, Kimberly Huff (Phillip).
A Graveside Visitation and Service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
