Albert Orona was the first born to Hijinio M. and Senaida (Rodriguez) Orona on August 4, 1962 in Eastland, Texas and died in Seguin, Texas on March 1, 2021. He grew up in New Braunfels, was a proud Canyon High School Cougar, received his Associates degree from St. Philip’s College and enjoyed his profession in manufacturing with National Oilwell, Dynapac, Starr Manufacturing, Meadow Burke and most recently, Caterpillar.
Albert is survived by his parents, his wife of almost 25 years, Cleotilde “Coty” Orona (Vasquez) and his daughter, Cecilia Beatriz Orona; brothers: Rudy Orona, his wife Deanna (Dyson) and Richard Orona and his wife Georgianna (Fox). He was “Uncle Mac” to Cody, Clay and Courtney (RIP) and Great “Uncle Mac n Cheese” to Calum Layne born to Clay and wife Alanis (Rubio). He is loved and cherished by his extended family of “cuzins”, aunts and uncles. As well as appreciated as a great friend and “brother” to many people he met over the years.
He had a love for horses, Harley Davidson motorcycles, fast cars and Ford Trucks. He was proud of the gift to train others young and old, plus he was able to pass on the skill and knowledge of his trade to many students including his daughter. He was of man of great Faith and enjoyed his leadership role as a 4th Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus #16748 of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Albert will be missed on earth but is getting his “wind therapy” in Heaven.
Visitation and Holy Rosary will begin at 10:00am- 2:00pm on Sunday March 7, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130. Another Visitation and Holy Rosary will begin at 6:00pm-8:00pm on Sunday March 7, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn St, Seguin, Tx. Holy Mass will be held on Monday March 8, 2021 at 2:00pm at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 301 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Committal Service will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery at the intersection of Barbarosa Rd and Fiedens Church Rd, Geronimo, Tx. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10081103 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
