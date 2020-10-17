Edwin F. Wolfshohl, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1939 to Meta Jentsch-Wolfshohl and Werner Wolfshohl in Marion, Texas.
Edwin “Eddy” Wolfshohl is survived by his wife, Doris, of 53 years; daughters Barbara Eastwood, husband Jerry, Jennifer Kohlenberg, and son Michael Wolfshohl, wife Ginger, and six grandchildren all nicknamed by their “Paw”; Clay Eastwood (Tooter), Ryan Wolfshohl (Bug-Girl), Kayla Jones (Tobacco-Road), Madison Wolfshohl (Mad Dog), Maverick Kohlenberg (Bullet Boy) and Callie Kohlenberg (Devil-Angel), three great-granddaughters, and multiple nieces and nephews. Eddy is proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Annie Mae. Eddy was a lifetime resident of New Braunfels, Texas and a 1958 graduate of New Braunfels High School. He then attended St. Phillips College for welding. In the 1960’s, he served as an officer with the New Braunfels Police Department. In 1971, Eddy attended the Texas A&M Extension School to further his educational and teaching career. As a welding instructor, he worked at Gary Job Corps and then in the oil fields of Saudi Arabia. Eddy then went on to teach welding and carpentry trades for Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, Texas where he retired in 1997.
Eddy loved spoiling and spending time with his beloved border collie, Daisy, tinkering and building things in his shop, finding “treasures” at garage sales, and spending time with those he loved most. He was a treasured friend and beloved husband, father, and Paw. His memory will always be in our hearts. Per Eddy’s request, there will be no formal service, but a celebration of life for family and friends at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
