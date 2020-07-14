Margie Cerda Gonzalez, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence, from her battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cancer. She was born on October 27, 1959 in San Marcos, TX to the late Victor Cerda Hernandez and Bonifacia Olivo Cerda.
Margie had a passion of teaching, learning, and sharing God’s love through the Eucharist. She was a member of the Cursillo Movement and served as a Eucharistic Minister at her home church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Her proudest accomplishment was her family and the warm, loving, supportive life she and Ismael provided. Margie took pride in being part of the Comal County Aggie Moms Club and was the proud mother of seven children, two of whom are United States Marines. Margie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Margie’s greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and she was known for being welcoming, warm and making everyone feel part of the family. Her honesty and integrity defined her virtuous character. Margie will be remembered as an exceptionally selfless, kind, caring, and loving woman.
Margie was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Bonnie Cerda, and siblings Juan Cerda, Raymond Cerda, and David Cerda. Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Ismael Gonzalez; children, Stephanie Gomez and husband Jesse, Ismael Gonzalez Jr. and wife Sarah, Alejandro Gonzalez and wife Heather, Rene Gonzalez and wife Michelle, David Gonzalez, Lillian Gonzalez, Jane Ann Padilla (Gonzalez), Matthew Padilla (son-n-law); grandchildren; Jacob Landon Gonzalez, Sophia Claire Castillo, Isabella Renee Gonzalez, Pamela Marie Gonzalez, Juliana Michelle Gonzalez, Luke David Padilla, Alyssa Anne Gonzalez, Noah Anthony Padilla, and Adelina Mariel Gomez, and siblings James Cerda, Janie Facundo and husband Ignacio, Irma Castilleja and husband Ramon, Julie Ramirez and husband Juan, Ricky Cerda and Mary, Victoria Betancourt and husband Alejandro.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Thursday, July 16, 2020 with a procession to follow to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margie’s name to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 138 W. Austin St., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
All who attend the scheduled services are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing in an effort to avoid the spread of illness. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented