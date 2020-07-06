Services are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Lillian Rosenthal, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Kyle, TX at the age of 87.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Alarming rise’ in cases spurred mask order from Comal County judge
- Man presumed drowned at Canyon Lake
- New Braunfels man is Comal County's 8th COVID death
- Comal County's COVID-19 cases climb to 836
- MaryJane Castro
- Comal County has 25 hospitalized with COVID-19
- Suspect arrested, charged in murder of Canyon Lake man
- Canyon Lake man is Comal County's 9th COVID-19 death
- Virus restrictions leave businesses looking for answers
- Search suspended again on Canyon Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented