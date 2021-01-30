Rebekah A. Garcia (formerly Rebekah A. Bringer), age 66, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Rebekah was born on April 25, 1954, in New Braunfels, Texas, to David Bringer and Matilda Brown Bringer.
Rebekah was a benevolent woman, an affectionate & radiant wife that greatly loved her husband, a courageous mother who always made her children eat their entire dinner, and a grandmother who adored her grandchildren without objection. She was the epitome of kindhearted with a side of wildness. Her untamed side was often entertained by her enjoyment of music, mostly loud and from big hair bands.
Rebekah’s infectious smile and piercing eyes always had this way of making you smile regardless of how your day presented itself. She will be deeply missed but always remembered.
Rebekah is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Randal Garcia; children, James Waterbury (Kadee), Dawn Spect (Steve), and Christopher H. Waterbury; grandchildren, Olivia, Catlyn, Coby, Alexandra and Hayden Waterbury, and Dragon Spect; and sister, Ruthy. Rebekah is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Cranes Mill Cemetery. Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services must wear a mask.
