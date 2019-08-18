Salvador Llanas, age 14, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on January 11, 2005, in Temple, Texas to Vicente Chente Llanas and Angelica Maria Torres.
Salvador was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend who was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. He enjoyed fishing, playing football, basketball, running track and loved his dogs. He loved food, like many teenage boys his age would, his favorites were Dr. Pepper, cookies and cream ice cream, pizza and hamburgers. His favorite color was blue. He will forever live in our hearts.
He is survived by his mother; Angelica Torres, father; Vicente Chente Llanas, sisters; Maria Llanas, Magali Llanas, and Reyna Llanas.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery # 2.
