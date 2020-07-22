William Thomas “WT” Davis, age 89, entered into rest Monday, July 20, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on September 6, 1930 to Emmett and Dessie Mae (Robinson) Davis.
Preceded in death by his son, WT Davis, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 73 years, Genova Irene (Woodruff) Davis; son, Roy Davis; daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Davis; grandchildren, Jeff Davis, Clay and Brittany Davis, Timothy Davis, Michael and Becky (Winford) Davis, Valerie and Daryn Mitchell; great grandchildren, Lana, Bryson, Ashley and Daryn; great-great grandchildren, Julie, Kaedri and Ryker; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Interment will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 HWY 46, New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus. 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830)626-2020.
