Bertha G. Renteria passed away in New Braunfels on June 11, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born to Jose and Rosa Cantu Gonzales on April 8, 1935, in New Braunfels.
She married Antonio L. Renteria on October 9, 1965, in New Braunfels.
She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in New Braunfels since its founding in 1964. She ministered in numerous capacities; as lecturer, Eucharistic Minister and the bereavement ministry. She volunteered for many years in the church festival.
She was a huge San Antonio Spurs fan and enjoyed attending games as a season ticker holder with her husband, including two of their championship seasons. She also enjoyed playing the slot machines at various casinos.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Antonio L. Renteria; daughters Rose Marie Renteria and Melissa Ann Renteria; one sister, Juanita Leal; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, at the Holy Family Catholic Church from 6:00-8:00PM, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 15, at 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Interment will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery #2 on FM 482.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
