Sean Michael Manley went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 8, 2021. Sean was born in New Braunfels, Texas on January 17, 1991 to Mike and Jan (Ball) Manley and resided in New Braunfels most of his young life. He attended New Braunfels High School and served as the cheerleader manager for two years and a brief stint as the unicorn mascot. He became a gunsmith and enjoyed working for friends and family for little or no cost. He enjoyed traveling to Canada and parts of Central and South America. He moved briefly to Springfield, Missouri to be close to friends and worked at Cox Hospitals. Sean suffered from epilepsy most of his life and in August 2007 he had brain surgery at the Texas Children’s Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He was very proud of the big scar he had in his head. Sean was a sweet soul with a righteous spirit and he loved and talked to everyone he met. We will surely miss him and are deeply heartbroken. We will always cherish Sean’s beautiful smile, his laugh and his loving heart.
Sean is preceded in death by his grandparents John McCarthy Manley of San Jose, Costa Rica; Gloria Olin Manley of Austin, Texas; Wallace and Betty Ball of New Braunfels, Texas and Uncle Patrick Manley of Austin, Texas. He is survived by parents Mike and Jan Manley of New Braunfels, Texas; brother Ethan Manley and sister-in-law Kaylee Manley (Bridges), Sister Grace M. Manley and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Sean’s family is greatly appreciative of all the meals and prayers that were received during these difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Sean’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Public Viewing and Visitation will be held on May 20, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas. Committal Service will be held on May 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home immediately following with burial service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 Texas Highway 46, New Braunfels, Texas. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10188825 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
