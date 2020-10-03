Derek Todd Shepherd completed his earthly journey on Sunday, September 27th, 2020. He was called Home by his Lord and Savior unexpectedly.
Derek led a full life in Houston, Texas, his hometown. Derek loved the Boy Scouts of America earning his Eagle Scout status. Graduating from Klein Forest High School, then doing his patriotic duty to this beloved country in the Navy as a medical corpsman. Upon discharge from the Navy, he furthered his medical career as an LVN. Derek moved to New Braunfels in 2003 and quickly charmed all he met with his infectious laugh, bright and winning smile, and can-do attitude. He was bigger than life and will be sorely missed.
He was survived by his mother and stepfather, Lucy and Glenn Stephens; his brother, Scott Shepherd; sons, Marshall Shepherd, Maddox Shepherd and his daughter, Miranda Shepherd and niece Baylee Shepherd. He is predeceased by his father, Don Shepherd.
Derek’s ashes will be interred at Houston National Cemetery, in Houston, Texas.
Remembrances are requested to any veteran in need. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
