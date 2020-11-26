Maxine Viertel Crow was called home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. We celebrate her reunion with her husband, Glenn Crow; son, Douglas Crow; brothers, AJ and Weldon Viertel; and parents, Max and Lena Alice Viertel.
Maxine led a full and beautiful life. Born on June 1, 1929 in Jones County, Texas, Maxine spent her early years on the family farm. She married her adoring husband, Glenn Crow, on June 27, 1947. Together they raised a family, built several successful businesses, and traveled the world. She, Glenn and their three children settled in New Braunfels in 1964, opening an automotive and appliance store which operated in New Braunfels for 33 years. Maxine’s love for the natural beauty of rocks and minerals led to the opening of Rocks Etc. in downtown New Braunfels in1992. Her pride in her work was only surpassed by her pride in her family.
Maxine is survived by brother Arthur Lee Viertel and wife Betty, and sisters-in-law Patsy and Jo Viertel, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; children Glenna Burke, Loren Crow and wife Brenda, and daughter-in-law Debra Crow; grandchildren Craig Crow and wife Katie, Clint Crow, Joseph Burke and wife Mandy, Jessica Burke Neuse and husband Charles, Travis Crow, and Alyssa Crow Campos and husband Ricardo; and great grandchildren Olivia, Elizabeth, Carter, Adalyn, Ivie, Hardin, Sawyer, and Lucas.
While her family will remember her well-lived life every day, a formal celebration and remembrance will be held at a later date.
Commented