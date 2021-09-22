Anna Mae “Susie” Fischer Lackey passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at the age of 96. She was born in Fischer, Texas on August 5, 1925 to Rudolph Otto Fischer and Elfrieda Mae (nee Krause) Fischer. Her grandfather, Otto Fischer and his brother, Hermann Fischer founded Fischer Store, Texas in 1853. Her grandfather donated the land for the Fischer School and the Fischer Cemetery.
Anna Mae went to school at the Fischer one-room schoolhouse in Fischer, Texas. Before marriage, she worked at the Comet Hosiery Mill in New Braunfels, Texas. She married George Edward Lackey at St. Paul Lutheran Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas on December 11, 1947. She then spent the rest of her life being a supportive wife, mother, and homemaker on the Lackey Ranch.
Anna Mae “Susie” enjoyed living on the ranch. She enjoyed all the animals, from the cows, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, dogs, and her cats. She especially enjoyed clearing and burning brush on the property. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, camping, fishing, dancing, and nine-pin bowling. She also enjoyed making sausage and panas, and visiting with family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George, to whom she was married for 69 1/2 years, two brothers, one sister, and their spouses-Gus and Ruby Fischer, Walter and Ella Jean Fischer, and Dorothy and Allen Hierholzer.
Anna Mae loved God and her family. She is survived by two sons, Russell and wife, Karen of New Braunfels, Don and wife, Barbara of Marion, and one daughter, Nancy and husband, William “Rocky” Tays of New Braunfels. Also, she is survived by one sister-in-law, Jean Lackey Knueper of New Braunfels. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses. They are Angela and Jim Flournoy, Christi and Buddy Lee Sutton, Matthew and Jeana Lackey, Dillon and Liz Lackey, Jessica and Quintin Roberts, Dustin Tays, and Lisa and Colby Renfro. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren-Russell James Flournoy, Lorelei Alia Flournoy, Hunter Zane Lackey, Callie Paige Lackey, Trent Joshua Lackey, Grace Ann Lackey, James Otto Lackey, Daniel Ross Lackey, Fischer Luke Roberts, Jack Bishop Roberts, Benjamin Harold Roberts and Riley June Renfro.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and the staff of Hope Hospice New Braunfels for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held on September 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Fischer Cemetery in Fischer, Texas.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 181 S. Santa Clara Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130 or Fischer Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 55, Fischer, Texas, 78623 or the charity of your choice.
