Elizabeth Jane Hill was born on May 19th, 1953. Originally born Elizabeth Jane Sims, she was adopted at the age of three by Chester and Shirley Hill of Kirbyville, Texas. Growing up she went by her middle name Jane and would be called that for the remainder of her life. Jane grew up an only child, going to school in Port Arthur, Texas and spent lots of time on her father’s farm in Kirbyville. Even from a young age she loved art and music, especially Janis Joplin, who was also from Port Arthur.
In high school, Jane met a foreign exchange unit named Nieves from Bilboa, Spain. Jane and Nieves quickly became the best of friends, and when Nieves went back to Spain, they wrote each other constantly. Nieves told Jane that if she ever wanted to come to Spain, she would have a home with her.
When Jane graduated high school, she took Nieves up on her offer and went to Bilboa. Not understanding the language at first was a big challenge, but after several months of immersing herself in the culture she was speaking fluent Spanish and teaching English for a living. She loved the country, and experienced Spain for four years. When she moved back to the United States, she decided that teaching was in her blood. She was good at it, and it brought her joy to have an influence on her students. She furthered her education at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Education. Ms. Hill, as her students knew her, got her first teaching job as a Spanish teacher at Buna High School in Buna Texas.
A few years later she married Mark Lee and had a son, Matthew. As Ms. Lee, Jane educated students from Buena to Silsbee, Texas and eventually landed in New Braunfels, TX teaching at various high schools in the central Texas, Hill Country area. She later divorced and became Ms. Hill again and she taught high school Spanish for 19 years until she retired.
Jane’s retirement gave her time to follow her passions: art, music, and star gazing. She loved New Braunfels and the Hill Country for its beauty and music scene. She made friends with many musicians and people who shared her interests. Almost every year in the month of October, she would make a trip to Terlingua, Texas where she joined these friends and musicians for a good time and great music under the west Texas sky, which boasts some of the best stargazing in North America. She would often describe Terlingua as a magical place. Jane also loved Port Aransas, TX and the Mustang Island coastline. She even went to an art school for six months in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico in 2017. No matter where her passions took her, Jane would always come home to New Braunfels.
On May 24th, 2021 Jane Hill passed away in New Braunfels, Texas, leaving love in the hearts of many.
You have been loved and will be dearly missed.
