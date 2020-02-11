Margot Ann Mendoza Feb 11, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Margot Ann Mendoza of New Braunfels. She passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 65. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles$110 million investment: Continental building plant in New BraunfelsFamily burned outTeen arrested, charged with murder of his sisterNew Braunfels Continental plant to employ more than 550NB man receives 30 yearsMan arrested following I-35 wreckGeorge “GG” Goepf, Jr.Blaze nearly destroys NB homeDPS seeks hit-and-run vehicle that killed manWurstfest looking ahead to new construction Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSenate should do its job (4)Middle class has benefited under Trump presidency (3)Comal Drug closes its doors after decades of care (3)Texas Senators should move past politics and do their job (2)End the slaughter of animals that help fill our menus (2)Downtown development sparks history worries (2)Bus tours highlight homes’ makeovers (1)Death penalty case would be first for Guadalupe County (1)City to uncover time capsule buried in '70s (1)A sudden scrape with honesty (1)
