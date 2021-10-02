Betty Beardsley Freer passed peacefully on September 29, 2021, with family by her side in New Braunfels, TX.
A service will be held at 10 am on Friday, October 15th at First Baptist Church of New Braunfels (733 W Cross St, New Braunfels, TX 78130).
Betty was born September 13, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. She had two siblings whom she cherished, Bob and Judy. She attended Denison University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and met Tom Freer. The two married and had four children, Nancy, Patty, Barbara, and Tom. The family lived in Baytown, TX for many years, but after her husband’s passing in 2001, she moved to New Braunfels, a town the family had vacationed in for years.
In New Braunfels, Betty was an active member of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels Church Choir and was even a puppeteer in church puppet shows. Before that, she had been a librarian, a receptionist, a loving mother, and eventually a perfect grandmother. Betty was a kind and generous soul who always looked on the bright side of things and made the best she could of any situation. She had a strong faith that she turned to for support every day. Her kind presence will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty is pre-deceased by her husband, Tom, and by her brother, Bob. She is survived by her four children, Nancy, Patty, Barbara (Micky predeceased 2019) Cauthen, and Tom; her three wonderful granddaughters, Jessica, Kara, and Madeline; her sister, Judy (George) Updegrove, her sister-in-law Barbara Beardsley, and cousins Marjie Scott, Phyllis (Mike) Kwedar, Craig (Veronica) Beardsley, and many grand-nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to 339 Amber Ash Dr. Kyle, Texas 78640.
Commented