Live for Today. Love with All You Have. Always put Family First.
At 6:53 a.m. on February 13, 2021, at home with his daughters by his side, Richard Gene Farrar took his last breath. Even though He fought with all his might against the devastating lung disease that progressed so rapidly, God brought him home to be with his Son Danny Shea, Sister Kay Farrar, and his Parents Sue and Tom Farrar.
Rick was born at 2:23 pm on December 22, 1961 At Wilford Hall USAF Hospital in San Antonio Texas. After attending Canyon High School he enlisted into the Elite Submarine Service of the US Navy. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1985. Afterwards, he moved back to Texas and reunited with family and joined his parents working at Farrar Wheelchair Company. He loved to play golf, enjoyed fishing, cruising, and had very good luck at the Casino. His greatest love of all was spending time with his Daughters and his Granddaughters. They were, without exception, his pride and joy.
Rick is survived by his Daughters Heather and Amanda and sons-in-law Mat Hubble and Jerry Ladere; his precious Granddaughters Shealynne, Kierstyn, Kaylie, Lynliegh, Mckenzie; Sister Deborah (husband David) Dauer; Brother Tom (wife Julie) Farrar; numerous and very special Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins; and his closest of friends, Tony Hill.
The family invites you to unite for a Celebration of Life, at Journey Fellowship Church, Schertz Texas, on March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Journey Fellowship Church, Schertz, Texas are most appreciated.
