Rodney “Pop” Criss went to live with Jesus, Saturday, December 19th. He’s busy shaking things up, worshiping in a chorus of millions of saints and angels, likely trying to build a new stage. He went peacefully, his wife by his side reading Psalms of comfort. Like every other day, Rodney depended on Christ until his final breath.
Rodney was born on November 15, 1961 in Spokane, WA to Charles Criss and Ruby Jean Offerman. He met the love of his life, Lisa, when he was a skinny 18 year old kid. By God’s grace, they built a beautiful life together that included 37 years of marriage, 3 children, and 3 grandchildren whose giant hugs made pop’s smile light up like a Christmas tree.
The hardest worker we know, Rod didn’t waste time. If a job was worth doing, it was worth doing right. After all, “this ain’t no Mickey Mouse operation.” He used this strong work ethic to relentlessly serve anyone in need and to make known the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His life verse was Ephesians 2:4-5 “But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles and his daughter, Andrea. Survivors include his loving wife, Lisa Criss; children, Michelle Price and husband, Morgan; Kevin Criss and wife, Christi; grandchildren, Jonah, August, and Micah Price; Rodney’s mother, Jean Criss-Offerman; brothers, Charles Criss, Rick Criss and wife, Christine, Shane Criss and wife, Barbara; sister, Terrie Anderson and husband, Jack. Rodney is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and longtime step-father, Bobby Offerman. A graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park for family members to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at reachingafricasunreached.org.
