Sue Ann (Gladden) Clarkson, 64, of New Braunfels, Texas, formerly of the Austin, Texas area, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Born on June 15, 1956, in Abilene, Texas, Sue was the daughter of Nita Flo (Paynter) Gladden and Arvell Dee Gladden. Her parents preceded her in death. Sue was a graduate of Reagan High School in Austin. On August 31, 2008, Sue married Bill Clarkson. Sue’s career was with Title Insurance/Escrow with Gracy Title in Austin and later with New Braunfels Title. Sue had a passion for cruising and she and Bill were married on one of their many cruises.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Julie Ann Glidewell; along with siblings, Gaye Trammell, Gary Gladden, and Dana Jenkins and their families. She also leaves extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Chapel of the funeral home with committal services following at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas
Due to the current COVID protocols, guests are required to wear protective face masks at all times and practice the recommended six foot social distancing.
Please visit Sue’s memorial at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and leave condolences.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660 512-251-4118.
Commented