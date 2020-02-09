Susan Rayborn

Susan Elaine Rayborn passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 with her family at her side after many courageous years battling kidney cancer.
Susan was born on August 4, 1944 in Amarillo, Texas to John W. Yeager of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Elva “Tiny” Hairell of Yoakum, Texas. After a few early years in California where her father worked for Lockheed building jets for the war effort her family moved to San Antonio. She graduated fromLittle Flower High School in 1962. She met Kenneth Rayborn at Little Flower and they married right after graduation and had two sons. Susan and the boys moved to a 10-acre farm in New Braunfels in 1979. She worked as a bookkeeper in San Antonio for Fleming Foods for many years and after Fleming was acquired by another company finished her career at Centex Homes. Life on the farm was eventful and cherished, but as she grew older she made the choice to sell the property and move into town. She will be missed by many friends and neighbors in the Sophienburg neighborhood where she spent her last years. She was an avid
animal lover and besides the long list of cherished family pets also cared for a variety of “critters” including birds, deer, squirrels, stray cats and a few possums. She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by two sisters, Bonnie and Rosemary, both of New Braunfels, her sons John (and Greg)Rayborn of New Braunfels and Clay (and Tania) Rayborn of Houston and 3 grandchildren Ella, Eva and Beau Rayborn. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, P.O. Box #1933, Canyon Lake, TX 78133 Attn: Angie. A time to visit with the family will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral beginning at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the LuxFuneral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 3:30 PM on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum, TX. To leave a message for the family,please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
