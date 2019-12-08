April 1, 1930
November 24, 2019
Marguerite “Margie” Hell (nee Preuhs), surrounded by family and special companions, passed from this life on November 24, 2019. Margie was born April 1, 1930 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Herman and Theresa (Granec) Preuhs. She and her family moved from Wisconsin to New Braunfels where she met Marvin Hell while working at the Chuckwagon Café. After a few years the family moved to Arizona, but it didn’t take long for Marvin to follow and they married in Williams Arizona on June 2, 1950, then returned to Texas.
She was an avid horsewoman, and in her teenage years did Roman riding and trick riding with the White Horse Ranch troupe at fairs, horse shows and circuses around the United States. She helped train and show horses with Walter Chapman and had several of her own horses she trained to do tricks. She couldn’t drive down a road without looking for them, and in the last few years of life especially enjoyed watching jumping, steeplechase, rodeo, horseracing and dressage on TV. Margie was also a big fan of western movies and TV programs and enjoyed watching Mollie B’s Polka Party every Saturday night.
Margie had a passion for cooking and baking, and for many years worked in that capacity at an elementary school and hospital, several nursing homes, as a private cook, ran the cafeteria at HB Zachary Co., and the food and catering program at the Senior Center, where she also oversaw the Meals on Wheels program. In addition, she also did some catering and worked at different restaurants as well as being part owner of her own restaurant. She loved to clip recipes and had them stuck in books, her purse, envelopes, her vehicles and any other place you could think of. It was rare to pick up a magazine in her house that didn’t have recipes cut out. Over the years she tried a number of the clippings and shared the results with coworkers and friends. Holidays and celebrations were always a treat, as the table was usually so full of food there was no place to sit. Margie passed her cooking skills to her children and grandchildren who carry on the family’s favorite recipes. In addition to cooking, Margie also worked as a weaver at Comal Cotton Mill.
She was a constant source of strength, wisdom and love for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years Marvin, sister and brother-in-law Harriet and Jerome Schwab, brother Herman Preuhs, brother-in-law Dale Wimmer, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Hilmar and Elaine Wenzel, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harry and Melanie Gass. Margie is survived by son Clayton and wife Beverly, daughter Patricia and son Edward and wife Peggy, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, her sister Ann Wimmer, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Nozy, Piglet, Gypsy, Ziva, Ike, Lally, Mojo and Theo.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. While the family understands and appreciates the comfort and beauty of floral memorials, Margie wanted to be remembered by donations to Guide Dogs of Texas (https://guidedogsoftexas.org/support-gdtx/donate/) or Hope Hospice (https://www.hopehospice.net/donations/).
