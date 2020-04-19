Delphine Leatha Dykes peacefully left us while at home to be with The Lord early on the morning of 4/14/2020. She was born on July 29, 1930 in Texico, New Mexico where she met her husband Cecil James Dykes. She was proceeded in death by her son Dwight Gregg Dykes. She is survived by her husband, two brothers, two daughters, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Delphine was extremely active throughout her life in helping her community through groups including the Presbyterian church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Red Hat Society and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Her greatest joys in life came from being a Mother, Grandmother and Wife, duties she always carried out with her sunny disposition and seemingly permanent heartwarming smile. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels watching state for way forward on reopening
- Local restaurants struggle through virus shutdown
- Four new COVID-19 cases in Comal County
- Hunger grows in New Braunfels
- Ceasar Paredez
- Comal's virus death toll climbs to 6
- Easter holiday could spur new COVID cases in Comal
- Schools stay shut; state begins plans to reopen parks, retail
- City hopes for best, preps for worst with virus
- Abbott's new orders won't change much locally
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented