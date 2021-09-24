Darlene Coleman Hawthorne, age 72 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2021. Darlene was born on September 11, 1949 in La Marque, Texas to Mildred Evelyn (Smothers) and Frederick Charles Villeneuve.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Edward R. Coleman, and her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, John Hawthorne; daughter, Denise Lynn Parrish and husband Paul; grandson, Jeremy Parrish and wife Lisa; great-granddaughter, Claire Parrish; brothers, Charles Villeneuve and wife Pat, and James Villeneuve; nieces, Renee Martinez and husband Brian, and Kristen Trost and husband Matt; nephew, James Allen Villeneuve; other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Harris officiating. Private graveside services and interment will follow at a later date in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with the Rev. Don Fraker officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Parrish, Jeremy Parrish, Charles Villeneuve, Brian Martinez and Matt Trost.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common Street, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130, or the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 830-549-5912.
Commented