Robert Craig Silvertooth, 53, of New Braunfels, Texas returned to his Heavenly Father June 12, 2021. He passed after a short illness in University Hospital of San Antonio surrounded by family and friends.
Craig was blessed with two daughters whom he was devoted to: Sofia 17 and Alexa 11 of Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by loving parents Jerry G. Silvertooth and M. Carol Silvertooth of New Braunfels, Texas; his sister Stacy L Dabney (nee Silvertooth), brother-in-law Christian Dabney, his former spouse Gisela Vergara Silvertooth, as well as many other loving relatives. His grandparents & uncles preceded him in death. Craig was fortunate to have many life long friends and colleagues.
Craig was raised in San Antonio, graduating with honors from Winston Churchill High School before moving to Washington, DC to attend Georgetown University. He studied foreign affairs and was on the championship debate team.
Craig was passionate about his policy work for elected officials, campaigns and professional organizations. He was most determined to make a difference through energy & development initiatives.
He loved soccer, film, travel, great food, his family and friends. Above all he was devoted to the most precious things in his life, his daughters, Sofia and Alexa.
Memorial Services will be held at Oakwood Church on June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am. Address: 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Washington, DC in the coming months (date to be determined).
In remembrance of Robert Craig Silvertooth’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made in Craig’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America or American Heart Association.
