Glenda L. Martin passed away suddenly in her sleep on November 24, at the age of 82.
An employee at the Comal County Tax office for twenty years, always keeping a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She was also a wife and matter to three children, a shining star to all of them.
Glenda was a kind, generous, and warm person that was truly loved by all who knew her, family, friends even people she met briefly around town.
A supporter of various charities such as Disabled Vets, Native American Schools, she’s a Christian that supported Trump, believed all lives matter, and against abortion.
Preceded in death by husband, Gayland and daughter Jamie, Glenda is survived by sons Kelvin and Greg as well as favorite nieces Debbie Gilstrap and Kristian Hamilton.
I had the honor of being her caretaker for the past ten years, due to seizures. She recovered with medicine, giving me so many memories to keep and cherish. I know she is in a better place, though we have holes in our hearts. She will be greatly missed. Until we meet again.
