Roger Alan Larson, 81 of New Braunfels, TX. Was called home on December 18, 2020 at Eden Hill Nursing Home, with complications from Covid 19. Roger was born in Wisconsin on May 28. 1939. He served in the United States Navy for 4 years. Many years later he came to New Braunfels where he called it home for over 33 years. He worked for Walmart Distribution for over 20 years as a driver. Roger was a father of 3 children, and enjoyed traveling in his 5th wheel and spending time with friends. He will be deeply missed by his friends and all who knew him. We would like to thank BrookDale for taking good care of him while in their care and to Eden Hill and Hope Hospice for all they have done and being there with him in his last days. Those who would like to remember Roger in a special way can make gifts in his name to Hope Hospice. A graveside remembrance will be held 10 am, Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery 2921 Tx 46 New Braunfels, Tx. 78130.
