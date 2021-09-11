Ronnie Dale Wilkinson, Sr., age 71 of Seguin, passed away on August 29, 2021. Ronnie was born in New Braunfels, Texas on July 5, 1950 to Dollie (Meneley) and Olvie Etoy Wilkinson. He will be remembered as a 30 plus year employee at Mission Valley Textile Mills in New Braunfels and later, an employee at the HEB Distribution Center in San Marcos for 14 years retiring in 2014.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Billy Wayne Wilkinson, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Clara Lehmann, his nephew, George Schuchardt, his uncles, June, Edgar, Elder, Bill and Ernest Wilkinson, Jeff, Morris and Jr. Meneley, his aunts, Dollie Wilkinson Nance, Minnie Wilkinson Greer, Ethel Wilkinson, and Joy Meneley Timmermann, Dean Wilkinson Nance, Billie Jean Wilkinson, Helen Meneley and Frances Meneley;
Survivors include his, loving wife of 50 years, Alice Ann Wilkinson; sons, Joey Julius Wilkinson and Ronnie Dale “Stoney” Wilkinson, Jr.; granddaughters, Chassadi and Brianna Wilkinson; sisters-in-law, Pearl Wilkinson and Louise Schmidt and husband Ted, Dolly Owen and husband Ervin; brother-in-law, Roger George, Lehmann, Sr.; nephews, Stephen Wayne Wilkinson, Brian Wayne Wilkinson, Ted Schmidt III and wife Athema, Allen Schmidt, Roger George Lehmann, Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Jerry Lehmann and wife Tammy; nieces, Wendy Puckett and husband Jeff and Sandra Alderson and husband John; numerous great nieces and great nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Clarence “Bubba” Collins officiating. Masks are requested at all locations.
