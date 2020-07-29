Al James Ludwig, 75, lost his 7 year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on July 27, 2020. He was born November 29, 1944 in New Braunfels, Texas to James P. Ludwig and Loreen Russell Ludwig. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1963.
In 1967 he received his BBA degree from Texas A & M and remained a “dyed in the wool” Aggie supporter forever. He moved to Houston to take a job as a bank examiner with FDIC. He married Mary Lou Gerick and this year they celebrated 51 years of marriage. He joined the Texas National Guard and went to Ft. Benning, Georgia to Officers Training School where he became a 1st Lieutenant. He served 7 years. Al’s career included sales in companies such as Xerox, Masonite, and New Braunfels Leather.
Al started a whip business in Houston called Hand Plait Leather. When New Braunfels Leather closed, Al and his wife moved here and opened their business, Ludwig’s Leather. Al especially enjoyed learning new techniques, giving crafters a start, and conversing with anyone who came into the store.
Al enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, and tent camping with his family. The camping always seemed to attract rain.
Al was preceded in death by his mother, father, and infant brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Lou; daughters, Kristine Ludwig, Gretchen Ludwig, and Anna Brown (Ken); grandchildren, Camila Cabrera, Tyler and Blake Brown. In addition, Al is survived by his two sisters, Barbara Cobb (Pat) and Cindy Pitts (Don).
The Ludwig family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Kirkwood Manor, Eden Hill, and Komfort Haus.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Phyllis Weiss officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice, American Lung Association, or a charity of your choice. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
