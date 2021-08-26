Ronald Cook Wackwitz, 87, passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2021. Ron was born in Catagena, Columbia, on May 15, 1934. He is survived by Mattie, his wife of 62 years; his three children, Maynell, Don, and Joni; his daughter-in-law, Lori; his two grandchildren, Betsy and Edie; his sister, Linda, of Denver, Colorado, and a large extended and loving family. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers, and the staff of Kirkwood Manor and Christus HomeCare for all they did for Ron. A public viewing and visitation will be held Saturday, August 28, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX, from 9–11 a.m. A service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Hill Country Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, see the Doeppenschmidt website.
