Mark Anthony Wise was born on August 8, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of New Braunfels. He passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. Mark graduated from New Braunfels High School and recently attended his 40 year class reunion. After high school he attended at the IDD Center. Mark always had a smile on his face.
Mark is preceded in death by his father Arthur Milton Wise. He is survived by his mother Ida T. Wise, his sisters Marilyn Baldwin and Alice Tubb, and his brother David Wise.
Mark’s family extends their heartfelt thanks to the IDD Center for their care and commitment for Mark for the last 40 years. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the IDD Center, 511 North St., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Services will be held on Wednesday January 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9980800 to leave you memories and condolences for the family.
