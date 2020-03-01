Bruno Gordon Schwab was born at home November 22, 1935 in Comal, a small German settlement a few miles east of New Braunfels. He was raised with German being his first language, working alongside his parents on a small 2-acre farm and blacksmithing operation. He passed away on February 13, 2020 in New Braunfels.
Bruno played the tuba for the New Braunfels Unicorn band and graduated in 1953.
He went on to earn a master’s degree in education at Southwest Texas Teachers College and later became a captain in the Texas National Guard after attending OCS.
Bruno married Carol Ann Holmes in 1959 and moved west to teach for the Navajo Indian Nation in Arizona and New Mexico where the first 3 of their 5 children were born.
Four years later they moved back to Comal county and landed teaching jobs in both the Comal and New Braunfels ISD’s.
Bruno decided to make a career change in 1977 and started Schwabs Tree Care where he remained employed until the age of 80.
Bruno enjoyed the arts, history and lively philosophical discussions about all things.
Sometimes known to be overzealous, perhaps even difficult at times, but sincere in his desire to better understand himself and others around him. He was a strong advocate and supporter of the local MHMR.
Bruno is survived by his five kids: David and wife Natasha, Sheila and husband Ray, Mickey and wife Tammy, his daughter Melanie, his youngest son John, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7. Guests can visit with the family starting at 10:00 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am. There will be an entombment ceremony afterwards at Comal Cemetery on Peace Street.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
